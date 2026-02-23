Public consultation begins on reclamation project in Cape Town, South Africa

The V&A Waterfront neighbourhood in Cape Town, South Africa, has begun a consultation phase seeking public feedback on proposed reclamation project.

The Granger Bay proposed development will entail the reclamation of approximately 3.2 hectares of land from Table Bay to accommodate new coastal public amenities and new mixed-use development. The proposal would also provide for public access along this section of shoreline west of the V&A Waterfront, extending the existing public promenade.

New public amenities will include the new bay, providing sheltered waters for boating, kayaking, and swimming. Land-based amenities will include a coastal public walkway, a slipway, a fixed quayside, a landscaped promenade, tidal pools, pedestrian paths, and open areas.