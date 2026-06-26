Port of Virginia wraps up $450m Norfolk Harbor dredging project

The Port of Virginia has completed the US$450 million Norfolk Harbor dredging project, which makes the commercial shipping channel serving the port complex the deepest on the US East Coast.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said the project was finished on time and on budget and that it would help boost the local economy, particularly Virginia’s agriculture industry.

"The port is now home to the deepest commercial shipping channel on the entire East Coast of the United States," Governor Spanberger said. "Because of this investment, the largest cargo ships in the Atlantic trade — and the next generation coming behind them — can now safely transit Norfolk Harbor with a full load."