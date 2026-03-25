Port of Aberdeen awards three-year maintenance dredging contract

The UK's Port of Aberdeen has awarded a three-year maintenance dredging contract to Boskalis Westminster, covering annual dredging campaigns for the port's North Harbour and South Harbour from 2026 to 2028.

The contract covers trailing suction hopper dredging and bed levelling operations, ensuring that berths and navigation channels at both harbours are maintained to their required depths, keeping the port safe and operational for vessels up to 300 metres long.

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Freeway and the bed levelling tug MTS Valour will conduct the 2026 campaign, which is scheduled to start this month. All works will be carried out in accordance with the licence granted from Marine Directorate.