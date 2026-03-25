Port of Aberdeen awards three-year maintenance dredging contract

The UK's Port of Aberdeen has awarded a three-year maintenance dredging contract to Boskalis Westminster, covering annual dredging campaigns for the port's North Harbour and South Harbour from 2026 to 2028.
The contract covers trailing suction hopper dredging and bed levelling operations, ensuring that berths and navigation channels at both harbours are maintained to their required depths, keeping the port safe and operational for vessels up to 300 metres long.
Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Freeway and the bed levelling tug MTS Valour will conduct the 2026 campaign, which is scheduled to start this month. All works will be carried out in accordance with the licence granted from Marine Directorate.
The Port of Aberdeen's survey team carries out hydrographic surveys throughout the year to monitor material build-up and ensure safe navigation. In the weeks before each campaign, bathymetric surveys of both harbours are used to calculate dredge volumes and inform the contractor's programme and cost estimates.
During the campaign, the team will carry out interim progress surveys to guide dredging decisions through to safe completion.
"The storms earlier this year deposited significant volumes of material into the port, and our survey team has been working hard to assess the impact and prepare for this year's campaign," said John Wilson, Head of Engineering at the Port of Aberdeen. "Boskalis knows the port well and we've been working closely with their team to ensure a safe and successful dredge in 2026 and beyond."