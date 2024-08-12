Polish maritime office christens newest dredger

The TSHD has a steel hull, a length of 62.75 metres, and a hopper capacity of 950 cubic metres. Dredging can be performed at water depths of as much as 18 metres. The dredging equipment supplied by Holland Marine Technologies includes a suction drag arm and a dredge pump with a flow rate of 3,500 cubic metres per hour.

Ursa will be used to preserve the main waterway between the Gulf of Gdansk through the Vistula Lagoon to the Elbląg River. It will also be used to maintain track depth parameters of smaller ports of the Vistula Lagoon.