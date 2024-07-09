Polish maritime office acquires new hopper dredger

The Maritime Office in Gdynia in northern Poland recently took delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) built by Finnish shipyard Tyovene. Named Ursa, the vessel was designed by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects to also be capable of operation in shallow water.
The TSHD has a steel hull, a length of 62.75 metres and a hopper capacity of 950 cubic metres. Dredging can be performed at water depths of as much as 18 metres. The dredging equipment supplied by Holland Marine Technologies includes a suction drag arm.
Ursa will be used to preserve the main waterway between the Gulf of Gdansk through the Vistula Lagoon to the Elbląg River. It will also be used to maintain track depth parameters of smaller ports of the Vistula Lagoon.
The TSHD has its wheelhouse and accommodation placed at the front. This will ensure it can pass safely underneath the Trasa Unii Europeiskej bridge.