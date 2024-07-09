Polish maritime office acquires new hopper dredger

The Maritime Office in Gdynia in northern Poland recently took delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) built by Finnish shipyard Tyovene. Named Ursa, the vessel was designed by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects to also be capable of operation in shallow water.

The TSHD has a steel hull, a length of 62.75 metres and a hopper capacity of 950 cubic metres. Dredging can be performed at water depths of as much as 18 metres. The dredging equipment supplied by Holland Marine Technologies includes a suction drag arm.