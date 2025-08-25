Pinellas County begins $125.7m emergency beach nourishment

Construction will begin in the coming days on Pinellas County’s emergency beach nourishment project, which will cover much of Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Upham Beach in Florida. The work is set to begin in Indian Shores with the installation of the dredge pipeline.

The $125.7 million project is being funded primarily by the county's tourist development tax and at least $11 million in state grants. Previously, such projects benefited from a 65 per cent federal cost-share through the US Army Corps of Engineers. However, the county is not currently eligible for this federal funding because it has been unable to obtain the required temporary construction easements from all property owners.