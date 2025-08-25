Pinellas County begins $125.7m emergency beach nourishment
Construction will begin in the coming days on Pinellas County’s emergency beach nourishment project, which will cover much of Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Upham Beach in Florida. The work is set to begin in Indian Shores with the installation of the dredge pipeline.
The $125.7 million project is being funded primarily by the county's tourist development tax and at least $11 million in state grants. Previously, such projects benefited from a 65 per cent federal cost-share through the US Army Corps of Engineers. However, the county is not currently eligible for this federal funding because it has been unable to obtain the required temporary construction easements from all property owners.
This lack of universal agreement will result in gaps in the sand placement. The county noted that it has been unable to obtain more than 100 temporary construction easements on Sand Key, including over 40 from residents in Indian Shores. In these areas, sand will still be placed on the public side of the erosion control line, which will leave some lower, unnourished areas on the landward side of the line.
The project involves dredging sand from portions of Egmont Shoal, Pass-a-Grille, Blind Pass, and John’s Pass. The county confirmed that it will work closely with partners to minimise disruptions to sea turtle nests within the project area, as nesting season is ongoing through October.