Over $14m secured for California harbour dredging projects

US Congresswoman Julia Brownley has confirmed the inclusion of funding totaling more than US$19.792 million that has been secured for California’s 26th Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act.

The energy and water appropriations portion of the bill will continue programmatic funding for US Army Corps of Engineers projects in Ventura County, including: US$8.23 million for dredging of Channel Islands Harbor; US$5.98 million for dredging of Ventura Harbor; and US$375,000 in donor port funds for the Port of Hueneme.

Brownley said the funding will ensure continued federal investments in important infrastructure and public safety initiatives across the region.

The bill was passed in the US House of Representatives on January 8, 2026, with a bipartisan vote of 397-28. The legislation is expected to be considered by the US Senate in the coming days before heading to the President for signature.