Over $120m in US federal funding secured for dredging and coastal protection works in Texas

More than US$120 million in federal funding will be allotted for Texas’ 14th Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act following passage out of the US House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water.

The legislation will now advance to the full House Appropriations Committee before it heads to the US House Floor.

The bill includes funding for Texas gulf coast priorities including the Sabine-Neches Waterway and the Galveston Harbor and Channel.