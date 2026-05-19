Over $120m in US federal funding secured for dredging and coastal protection works in Texas

More than US$120 million in federal funding will be allotted for Texas’ 14th Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act following passage out of the US House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water.
The legislation will now advance to the full House Appropriations Committee before it heads to the US House Floor.
The bill includes funding for Texas gulf coast priorities including the Sabine-Neches Waterway and the Galveston Harbor and Channel.
Included in the FY27 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act are: US$100 million for the Sabine-Neches Waterway construction project, continuing progress on the deepening and expansion of the waterway for energy production and exports; US$12.7 million for Galveston Harbor and Channel operations and maintenance; and US$9.2 million for the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study to help advance long-term coastal storm protection efforts along the Texas gulf coast.
The Galveston Harbor and Channel dredging project will be undertaken in collaboration with the US Army Corps of Engineers.