NSW Government funds 46 maritime infrastructure projects

The New South Wales Government is providing $23 million in funding for 46 projects under its boating infrastructure for communities grant program. The program is part of a larger $44 million boating infrastructure and dredging scheme.

According to the government, the program will support the delivery of projects that include upgrades to public boating infrastructure, improvements to disability access, and the development of strategic plans to deliver safer and more accessible waterways across the state. Many of the delivery partners for the projects will contribute up to 50 per cent of the total project cost.