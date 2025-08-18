NSW Government funds 46 maritime infrastructure projects
The New South Wales Government is providing $23 million in funding for 46 projects under its boating infrastructure for communities grant program. The program is part of a larger $44 million boating infrastructure and dredging scheme.
According to the government, the program will support the delivery of projects that include upgrades to public boating infrastructure, improvements to disability access, and the development of strategic plans to deliver safer and more accessible waterways across the state. Many of the delivery partners for the projects will contribute up to 50 per cent of the total project cost.
One of the major investments is a $2.3 million grant towards the upgrade of Matty’s Flat Reserve on the Macleay River. Other significant projects funded include $1.7 million for the upgrade of Belmont Public Wharf on Lake Macquarie, $1.5 million for the Ulladulla Southern Harbour boat ramp, another $1.5 million for the Mackerel Beach Wharf, and $1.2 million for the Lintern Street Wharf and Boat Ramp in Davistown.
Minister for Regional Transport, Jenny Aitchison, stated that the upgrades are about delivering "better and safer" infrastructure to communities who rely on waterways for work and leisure, which will support tourism and local jobs. In addition to these grants, a new $3 million maritime boating infrastructure maintenance grants program has also opened.