NMDC Group acquires $168m cutter suction dredger

NMDC Group has announced the acquisition of a self-propelled cutter suction dredger at a cost of AED618 million ($168 million).
The company noted that this acquisition will result in the expansion of its fleet, which now consists of more than 170 vessels.
The new dredger features an overall length of 148 metres and total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts. It will be built in Jiangsu Haixin Shipping Heavy Industry in China.
NMDC stated that the vessel is expected to be completed and operational by the first quarter of 2027.
Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, stated that the new build represents a foundation for growth for the company. Zaghloul added the dredger will join the company's fleet to, "enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency."
NMDC remarked that the addition will provide necessary capacity to address a growing order backlog and projects recently awarded across various regions. In 2025, group subsidiary NMDC Dredging and Marine was awarded projects located in the Philippines, Oman, and Taiwan.