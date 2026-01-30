NMDC Group acquires $168m cutter suction dredger

NMDC stated that the vessel is expected to be completed and operational by the first quarter of 2027.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, stated that the new build represents a foundation for growth for the company. Zaghloul added the dredger will join the company's fleet to, "enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency."

NMDC remarked that the addition will provide necessary capacity to address a growing order backlog and projects recently awarded across various regions. In 2025, group subsidiary NMDC Dredging and Marine was awarded projects located in the Philippines, Oman, and Taiwan.