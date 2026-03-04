Netherlands' Ploegam christens new electric hopper barge

Dutch civil construction company Ploegam has formally named its newest electric hopper barge.

Merwestroom was built by local shipyard Groeneveldt Marine Construction. The barge has a length of 60 metres, a beam of 9.5 metres, and a hopper capacity of approximately 400 cubic metres. Navigation is possible even in inland waters.

The hopper will have the option to be covered with steel bulkheads to create a working deck, and the bulkheads themselves will also be able to be used as work pontoons.