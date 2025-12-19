Netherlands' Dekker Group acquires new electric dredger

Netherlands-based engineering specialist the Dekker Group has taken delivery of a new electric cutter suction dredger (CSD) built by local company De Klop.
Cygnus is equipped with a submersible pump and pole truck as standard and is built under Bureau Veritas class for coastal waters. De Klop said the CSD was built entirely in the Netherlands and was already in an advanced stage of completion at the time of the sale to Dekker.
"With Cygnus, we are adding an emission-free cutter suction dredger that is excellent for the accurate realisation of slope and bank contours," said Manfred Rambach, Head of Technology at Dekker. "This allows area developments to be carried out efficiently and responsibly."
On behalf of Dekker, De Klop will further modify the CSD, including accommodation and additional equipment.
Cygnus will be used for sand extraction and reconstruction work, among other things. For Dekker, this is the first CSD in its fleet.
Cygnus will be delivered with a maximum dredging depth of 18 metres, which will be extended to 50 metres next year, further increasing its uptime.