Netherlands' Dekker Group acquires new electric dredger

Netherlands-based engineering specialist the Dekker Group has taken delivery of a new electric cutter suction dredger (CSD) built by local company De Klop.

Cygnus is equipped with a submersible pump and pole truck as standard and is built under Bureau Veritas class for coastal waters. De Klop said the CSD was built entirely in the Netherlands and was already in an advanced stage of completion at the time of the sale to Dekker.