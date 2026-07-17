Nearly $20m funding to be allocated for dredging, infrastructure improvements throughout Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide US$20 million in funding towards 24 public boating projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2027, which began on July 1, 2026.

The grants provided to partners will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways, boating-safety-related vessels, and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“These major investments provide resources to strengthen our boating infrastructure, expand recreational access, and ensure the longevity of our waterways for Marylanders to enjoy the Chesapeake Bay for generations to come,” Maryland Governor Wes Moore remarked.