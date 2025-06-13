Michigan lawmaker confirms dredging timeline set for Grand Haven
Michigan State Representative Greg VanWoerkom, who represents Grand Haven and neighbouring communities, has confirmed that a harbour dredging timeline has been set for late 2025.
VanWoerkom said that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has approved the 401 water quality certification for the Grand Haven upper harbour.
Officials expect that the lower portion of the harbour will be certified, "very soon."
Grand Haven’s inner harbour requires dredging every two to four years. VanWoerkom's office said, however, that when local officials set out to coordinate the latest dredging project, EGLE suddenly implemented a new policy requiring testing for PFAS chemicals in sediment prior to being removed from federal harbours and channels.
The congressman's office added that the new requirement caused confusion for the US Army Corps of Engineers, which claimed it cannot proceed with dredging the inner harbour until EGLE determines how PFAS will impact the silt and sediment to be dredged.
"Missing a dredging cycle will have serious economic consequences," said VanWoerkom."It will directly affect industries across Michigan that rely on materials shipped through Grand Haven."
VanWoerkom said that the four-week dredging operation will take place in late September through mid-October.