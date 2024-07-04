Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | July 4 – Dredger deliveries to Europe, new multi-functional vessel series and more

Rotterdam-based Dredge Yard has handed over a new cutter suction dredger to an undisclosed operator in Slovakia. The compact and dismountable dredger boasts features such as a spud system, a cutter head with replaceable teeth, and a hydraulically driven dredge pump and crane for easy maintenance.

Dredge Yard also supplied the customer with a booster station that operates remotely on floating pontoons. Both units are powered by EU Stage V-compliant diesel engines.