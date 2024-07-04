Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | July 4 – Dredger deliveries to Europe, new multi-functional vessel series and more

Dredgers have been delivered to operators in Russia and Slovakia as construction is underway on newbuildings ordered by an Irish company. An Italian builder introduces a new series of dredgers in three major variants. Finally, a Dutch owner places an order for an improved variant of one of its existing vessels.
Rotterdam-based Dredge Yard has handed over a new cutter suction dredger to an undisclosed operator in Slovakia. The compact and dismountable dredger boasts features such as a spud system, a cutter head with replaceable teeth, and a hydraulically driven dredge pump and crane for easy maintenance.
Dredge Yard also supplied the customer with a booster station that operates remotely on floating pontoons. Both units are powered by EU Stage V-compliant diesel engines.
Irish marine projects company Kenmare Resources has unveiled the names of two new dredgers it has ordered from Netherlands-based Royal IHC. Calen and Sandra will be operated primarily as mining dredgers with their initial deployment in Mozambique scheduled for no later than 2025.
Each dredger will be fitted with a 6,800kVA generator and a 1,350kW cutter. The vessels' generators will run on renewable hydro-electric power in line with Kenmare's goal of minimising emissions.
Italian manufacturer Italdraghe has launched a new series of self-propelled dredgers suitable for various applications. Dredging tasks will also include cutting, harvesting and excavation.
Three main variants of the dredger series will be available with an articulated ladder as standard equipment. One dredger variant will be fitted with a dredge pump with a maximum capacity of 10,000 cubic metres per hour.
Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new Project 4395 dredger built locally by Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation. Tobol was designed by naval architecture firm Stapel as a non-self-propelled dredger.
The vessel has a length of 54 metres, a beam of 10.5 metres, a draught of 1.3 metres, and a crew of 28. It will be deployed in the Ob River in Western Siberia.
Baggerbedrijf De Boer – Dutch Dredging has placed an order for a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to be built by Royal IHC. The vessel will be an upgraded sister of Lesse, which Royal IHC delivered to Dutch Dredging in 2019.
The new TSHD will have a hopper capacity of 2,300 cubic metres. It will be powered by engines that will comply with IMO Tier III and EU Stage V environmental regulations.