Maine's Wells Harbor to undergo dredging to improve navigation
Dredging operations are scheduled to take place in Maine's Wells Harbor from Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 27, as part of efforts to improve navigational conditions in the harbour and address dune restoration along Atlantic Avenue.
The dredging will entail the removal of 7,000 cubic yards (5,000 cubic metres) of sand. Michel’s Corporation will perform the dredging works and the reconstruction of dunes located in front of Atlantic Avenue.
The dunes will be rebuilt to pre-existing conditions prior to the January 2024 storms and planted with dune grass to fortify oceanfront infrastructure against future storm damage.
The work will take place seven days per week between approximately 06:00 and 18:00. Vessels will be allowed to pass through the work area, though the dredger crew requires one hour notice to shut down operations and move equipment to allow for safe travel.
Mariners should proceed at their slowest safe speed to minimise wake and navigate with caution after passing arrangements have been made. Vessels may contact the dredger crew on VHF marine radio channels 13, 16, or 71.
The work will take place in Wells Harbor, Maine, on nautical chart 13274 and will be carried out using a dredger owned by York County. The dredger was purchased from Ellicott Dredges with the aid of American Rescue Plan Act funding.