Maine's Wells Harbor to undergo dredging to improve navigation

Dredging operations are scheduled to take place in Maine's Wells Harbor from Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 27, as part of efforts to improve navigational conditions in the harbour and address dune restoration along Atlantic Avenue.

The dredging will entail the removal of 7,000 cubic yards (5,000 cubic metres) of sand. Michel’s Corporation will perform the dredging works and the reconstruction of dunes located in front of Atlantic Avenue.

The dunes will be rebuilt to pre-existing conditions prior to the January 2024 storms and planted with dune grass to fortify oceanfront infrastructure against future storm damage.