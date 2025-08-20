Los Angeles County approves $5.1m for beach protection projects
The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) has announced that $5.1 million in funding has been approved for the next phase of planning and design for "living shoreline" projects at Dockweiler, Zuma, and Redondo beaches. The grant was approved by the Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) from measure A funds.
The DBH described the "living shoreline" projects use native plants to restore dunes and shoreline habitats that naturally protect the coast from rising seas and stronger storms. The agency launched the projects in 2024 and is close to finishing a feasibility study that helped shape their design. Each project will now move into design development and environmental review, with construction planned to start in the coming years.
The approved funding includes $3.1 million for the Zuma Beach project, which will widen the beach and create new dune habitat. The Dockweiler State Beach project will receive $230,000 to add a low sand barrier and restore existing dune habitat. The Redondo Beach project has been allocated $1.7 million to widen the beach and create new dune habitat.
DBH Director Gary Jones stated that the projects reflect a commitment to resilience and preservation. Norma E. García-González, Director of the RPOSD, added that the projects are a powerful example of working with nature to protect the coast and preserve public beach access.