Keel laid for Vishwa Samudra's new TSHD

Royal IHC has announced a construction milestone with the keel-laying ceremony for the Vishwa Dhan at its shipyard in Kinderdijk. The vessel, a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), is being built for Vishwa Samudra Holdings and represents the official start of the hull's assembly.

The ceremony included a traditional blessing and the placement of the first modular section over a coin to "symbolise good fortune" for the ship and its future crew.