Keel laid for US Army Corps of Engineers' newest dredger

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) recently laid the keel of a new hopper dredger ordered by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Designed by Netherlands-based Royal IHC, Donnelly is undergoing construction at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The vessel will replace the 57-year-old dredger McFarland, which is being operated by the USACE's Philadelphia District.