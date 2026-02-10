Keel laid for US Army Corps of Engineers' newest dredger

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) recently laid the keel of a new hopper dredger ordered by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
Designed by Netherlands-based Royal IHC, Donnelly is undergoing construction at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.
The vessel will replace the 57-year-old dredger McFarland, which is being operated by the USACE's Philadelphia District.
The dredger honours the late Ray Donnelly, who retired as Chief of Resource Management for the USACE Philadelphia District in 2020.
Upon completion, Donnelly will have a length of 320 feet (98 metres), a beam of 72 feet (22 metres), a depth of 28 feet (8.5 metres), a maximum draught of 25.5 feet (7.8 metres), and a maximum hopper capacity of 6,000 cubic yards (4,600 cubic metres). With the suction tube set at 45 degrees, the vessel can dredge at a maximum depth of 65 feet (20 metres).
The hopper will be capable of loading fine sand to full capacity within 45 minutes.