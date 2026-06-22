Jan de Nul tapped for channel dredging works at Australia's Port of Port Hedland

Jan De Nul Australia has been awarded a contract to undertake dredging works at Pilbara Ports' new zone five bypass channel at the Port of Port Hedland.

The Western Australia State Government said the AU$50 million (US$) project will enhance the safety, efficiency, and resilience of the port, which is also one of the world's largest bulk export hubs and a key iron ore export facility.

The dredging project will establish a bypass channel that would enable ships to safely navigate around a steeper-edged section of the Port of Port Hedland's 42‑kilometre shipping channel, known as zone five.