Jan de Nul tapped for channel dredging works at Australia's Port of Port Hedland

Jan De Nul Australia has been awarded a contract to undertake dredging works at Pilbara Ports' new zone five bypass channel at the Port of Port Hedland.
The Western Australia State Government said the AU$50 million (US$) project will enhance the safety, efficiency, and resilience of the port, which is also one of the world's largest bulk export hubs and a key iron ore export facility.
The dredging project will establish a bypass channel that would enable ships to safely navigate around a steeper-edged section of the Port of Port Hedland's 42‑kilometre shipping channel, known as zone five.
The bypass channel will complement existing passing lanes and refuge areas, further enhancing the port's ability to manage maritime risk and maintain safe, continuous operations.
The project has been developed in close consultation with major port users. Dredging is scheduled to start this September.
"The zone five bypass channel is an industry-supported solution that will help ensure trade can continue, even in the unlikely event of an incident," said WA Ports and Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson.