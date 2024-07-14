Indonesian owner places new suction dredger into service

Indonesian marine projects company Dua Samudera Perkasa has placed a recently acquired cutter suction dredger (CSD) into service. The non-self-propelled Jhoni 58 is currently performing maintenance dredging at the Port of Batulicin on the island of Kalimantan.

The main activities of the port relate to its important coal terminal. The busy access channel is therefore used by numerous coal barge transports. Due to continuous sedimentation of this channel, the CSD is required to maintain the navigational depth.