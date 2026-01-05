Hong Kong Government proposes reclamation works at Lung Kwu Tan Beach

According to the environmental impact assessment carried out by the Civil Engineering and Development Department, the proposed reclamation works at Lung Kwu Tan are not expected to cause an adverse ecological impact, and the proposed reclamation area is away from the habitat of the Chinese White Dolphins at the Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau Marine Park, with the existing Urmston Road Fairway in between serving as a natural buffer zone.

It is expected that the proposed reclamation works would only cause relatively minor impact on the Chinese White Dolphins.

The relevant environmental impact assessment report has been made available for public inspection.