Great Lakes Dredge and Dock secures $130m in new contracts

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corporation (GLDD) has confirmed the receipt of seven work awards totaling over US$130 million.
The client for all seven projects is the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which will oversee the projects through its various districts.
The Mississippi River, Baton Rouge to the Gulf, Head of Passes, Hopper Dredge Disposal Area project will involve dredging previously placed river maintenance material from the disposal area and placing the material nearby to contribute to marsh development.
In addition, there is an option for additional work that has yet to be exercised.
Work is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The South Atlantic Division Regional Harbor Dredging maintenance project will involve maintenance dredging of the Brunswick and Morehead City Navigation Channels. Work is expected to start in Q4 2025.
The Delray Beach Renourishment project will involve dredging material near shore and depositing the material to the beach along the Florida coast. Work is expected to start in Q4 2025.
The East Rockaway Inlet maintenance project will involve maintenance dredging with disposal of sand to Rockaway Beach. Work is expected to start Q4 2025.
The McLellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System Station Dredging Project will entail dredging to return navigation channels to authorised depths. Work is expected to commence in Q4 2025.
The Indian River Inlet North Beach Renourishment project will involve dredging material from the Indian River Inlet Ebb Shoal and depositing the material to construct a beach berm and dune system along the Delaware coast. Work on this project began in Q3 2025.
According to GLDD President and CEO Lasse Petterson, the seven newly awarded projects expand GLDD's 2025 dredging backlog, "reinforcing revenue visibility through the rest of this year and well into 2026."
Petterson assured that GLDD's operations remain unaffected despite the current US Government shutdown.