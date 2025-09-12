Funding secured for US Army Corps of Engineers' replacement dredger

US Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland has confirmed the allocation of US$50 million in funding for the acquisition of a new dredger by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
Harris said that the funding, which was made available via the FY26 Energy and Water and Appropriations Act recently passed by Congress, will address urgent shoaling concerns that threaten safety and economic activity in Maryland’s waterways.
For years, addressing key dredging projects like the Ocean City Inlet has been slowed by the poor condition of the dredger Currituck, one of two specialised vessels in the USACE fleet without a private industry equivalent.
Harris said he secured specific language directing the USACE to utilise the US$50 million in new funding to replace Currituck and to ensure that the corps can respond quickly to problem areas, prevent dangerous groundings, and keep vital waterways open for navigation.
The new legislation will also provide more than US$375 million for coastal storm protection and beach management, thus ensuring long-term shoreline resiliency and protecting communities against erosion and severe weather.
Currituck has been operating as a dredger since 1977. The vessel works primarily in shallow ocean bar channels along the Atlantic coast.