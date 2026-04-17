First phase of beach widening and channel dredging project in Brazil completed

Dredging works in Brazil's Babitonga Bay have reached a milestone following the completion of the first phase of an initiative to deepen the access channel and expand the adjacent coastline.

Jan de Nul reported that between October 11, 2025 and January 14, 2026, its trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei removed material from the bay to increase the depth of the maritime entrance.

The maritime construction company noted that 11.9 million cubic metres of sand will be extracted from the channel to reach a depth of 16 metres. This deepening is intended to allow for the safe navigation of larger vessels and improve the logistical capacity of the port area.