First phase of beach widening and channel dredging project in Brazil completed

Dredging works in Brazil's Babitonga Bay have reached a milestone following the completion of the first phase of an initiative to deepen the access channel and expand the adjacent coastline.
Jan de Nul reported that between October 11, 2025 and January 14, 2026, its trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei removed material from the bay to increase the depth of the maritime entrance.
The maritime construction company noted that 11.9 million cubic metres of sand will be extracted from the channel to reach a depth of 16 metres. This deepening is intended to allow for the safe navigation of larger vessels and improve the logistical capacity of the port area.
Material recovered during these operations is being repurposed to reinforce an eight-kilometre stretch of coastline currently affected by erosion.
Jan de Nul confirmed that approximately four million cubic metres of reclaimed sand were placed along the shoreline during the initial stage to create a natural buffer against wave action.
The beach was widened to a minimum of 40 metres over a period of 14 weeks during this opening phase.
A second phase of the expansion works is scheduled to commence at the end of April.
This upcoming stage focuses on a six-kilometre stretch where the beach will be further widened to more than 150 metres.
The project is being managed through a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of São Francisco do Sul and the Itapoá Terminal.