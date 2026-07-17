Dredging works begin for Port Ellen ferry terminal upgrade in Scotland

Dredging operations have commenced at Port Ellen as part of the Port Ellen terminal development project.
Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) stated that the works represent an early stage in preparing the harbour for a new ferry terminal to establish more resilient ferry infrastructure for Islay.
Detailed assessments verified that the marine activities will not cause any meaningful change to local wave conditions, tidal levels, or flood risk around Port Ellen Bay.
While local residents may notice increased marine activity during this period, CMAL indicated that the programme is being conducted under approved licence conditions with strict environmental monitoring.
Operations are utilising the licensed Port Ellen disposal site, which was previously used during pier reconstruction works in 2011 and 2012. Although an alternative location was initially referenced during stakeholder discussions, the current work relies on this approved site in accordance with the dredging licence.
According to CMAL, the licensing process evaluated sediment movement alongside potential impacts on local wildlife, including seals, basking sharks, and maerl beds.