Dredging works begin for Port Ellen ferry terminal upgrade in Scotland

While local residents may notice increased marine activity during this period, CMAL indicated that the programme is being conducted under approved licence conditions with strict environmental monitoring.

Operations are utilising the licensed Port Ellen disposal site, which was previously used during pier reconstruction works in 2011 and 2012. Although an alternative location was initially referenced during stakeholder discussions, the current work relies on this approved site in accordance with the dredging licence.

According to CMAL, the licensing process evaluated sediment movement alongside potential impacts on local wildlife, including seals, basking sharks, and maerl beds.