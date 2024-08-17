Dredging work starts on Swimomish channel in the United States

Dredging work on the 11-mile (1.6km) Swinomish Navigation Channel in Washington State, USA, is scheduled to begin during the week of September 9. The site is a federal navigation channel located between the eastern shore of Fidalgo Island and the mainland at the western edge of Skagit County.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is in charge of overseeing the marine safety and access improvement project, which is currently being performed by contractor American Construction.