Dredging unit lifts DEME's revenue in Q1 2026 to $1b

Belgian marine contractor DEME Group reported a two per cent year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue to €1.016 billion ($1.19 billion), driven by strong performance in its dredging and infrastructure division. This was accompanied by a stable overall order book of €7.4 billion compared to €7.6 billion at the end of 2025, according to a company trading update.

Dredging and infrastructure revenue rose nine per cent to €466 million, while offshore energy revenue remained stable at €527 million. In contrast, project phasing caused a decline in environmental segment revenue to €63.8 million.

The company's new offshore transport and installation vessel Norse Wind started its first European assignment during the quarter. A sister vessel, Norse Energi, has also been delivered and is scheduled to begin operations in the summer of 2026.