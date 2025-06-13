Dredging underway at Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium's Benoi facilities

A clamshell dredger has been deployed to the waters at the Benoi yard. The seabed will be dredged and the spoils will be loaded into flat top barges deployed alongside the dredger.

The dredging work will be carried out to the specified depth within the working area by a clamshell grab dredger equipped with a positioning system and secured in place by four-point anchor moorings

The MPA said that the dredger's anchors will be marked by buoys with flashing lights and that steel tugs will be deployed to shift the barges in and out of the working area. A safety boat will attend at all times to warn and re-direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of the working area.