Dredging begins at Gold Coast Seaway to improve vessel access
Dredging works are now underway at the Gold Coast Seaway entrance in Australia with a stated aim to improve navigational access and ensure the waterway remains open for both recreational and commercial vessels. The project is being managed by the Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) in partnership with the City of Gold Coast.
Approximately 100,000 cubic metres of sand will be removed from a shoal that formed at the entrance following Tropical Cyclone Alfred. The authority said that dredged sand will be carefully placed at Main Beach to help counteract erosion caused by the cyclone and support the ongoing protection of the city’s coastline.
Chris Derksema, the Chief Executive Officer of the GCWA, noted that the seaway entrance is a "critical gateway" and that the dredging will improve access across the bar.
The project is part of a larger, long-term investment in the region's waterways. GCWA mentioned that over the next four years, more than $50.4 million will be invested in construction and upgrade projects to further enhance access, safety, and resilience across the Gold Coast’s waterways.