Dredging begins at Florida's Saint Lucie Inlet

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, has begun dredging of the Saint Lucie Inlet in Martin County, Florida. The project was awarded in May 2024 in the amount of US$9,295,100 to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) of Houston, Texas.

The contract calls for the dredging the St Lucie Inlet entrance channel and impoundment basin to a depth of seven feet (two metres) with an allowable overdepth of two feet (0.6 metre). All extracted material will be placed in the permitted ocean disposal area that lies approximately 10.6 nautical miles southeast of the inlet. The work also includes but is not limited to turbidity monitoring, trawling, and environmental species monitoring.