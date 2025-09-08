Dredger to begin £1m beach replenishment at Pevensey Bay in the UK

The dredger Sospan Dau is set to begin its annual exercise of replenishing the area's shingle defences in a project worth £1 million ($1.3 million) this September. The work is part of the broader Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne coastal management scheme, managed by the UK’s Environment Agency.

The trailing suction dredger will transport approximately 30,000 tonnes of shingle, dredged from offshore near Littlehampton, and spray it onto the shoreline near Sovereign Harbour.