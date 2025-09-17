Design phase begins for Tampa Harbor deepening project

The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Tampa Port Authority have signed a design agreement to authorise the start of the preconstruction engineering and design phase for the Tampa Harbor federal deep draft navigation project.

The project includes roughly 70 miles (113 kilometres) of channels from the Gulf of Mexico entrance to the City of Tampa. The main channel leading into the port system is currently 43 feet (13 metres) deep and will be deepened to lower transportation costs and provide safer and more reliable access for larger vessels, according to USACE.