Design phase begins for Tampa Harbor deepening project

The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Tampa Port Authority have signed a design agreement to authorise the start of the preconstruction engineering and design phase for the Tampa Harbor federal deep draft navigation project.
The project includes roughly 70 miles (113 kilometres) of channels from the Gulf of Mexico entrance to the City of Tampa. The main channel leading into the port system is currently 43 feet (13 metres) deep and will be deepened to lower transportation costs and provide safer and more reliable access for larger vessels, according to USACE.
Milan Mora, Water Resources Branch Chief, stated that reaching the design phase marks a major milestone for this vital effort, which will strengthen supply and transportation systems.
The project is also described as a landmark for the beneficial use of dredged material, with numerous placement opportunities identified to maximise benefits beyond navigation. The design of the first contract is set to begin in October 2025, with construction anticipated to start in fiscal year 2028.