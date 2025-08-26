DEME's first half profit surges on strong offshore energy performance

The strong results were primarily fuelled by the offshore energy segment, which saw its revenue climb by 27 per cent. In contrast, the dredging and infra segment recorded a four per cent drop in revenue and a reduction in its profit margin, which the company said was, "largely due to adverse results on a marine infrastructure project in Belgium."

Chief Executive Luc Vandenbulcke commented, "I’m really pleased with our outstanding group results. I want to thank the DEME team for their sustained strong operational performance across projects worldwide."

During the period, DEME completed the strategic acquisition of Havfram, a Norwegian offshore wind contractor, to strengthen its position in the market. Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its full-year turnover guidance to be at least in line with 2024 and raised its profitability outlook, now anticipating a full-year EBITDA margin to "slightly exceed 20 per cent."