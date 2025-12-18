DEME to undertake marine infrastructure and restoration contracts in Italy and Spain

DEME's dredging and infra segment has been awarded two marine works contracts in Southern Europe focused on environmental remediation and coastal protection.
In Italy, the company will undertake works for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples, while in Spain, it will execute a large-scale beach nourishment project along the Valencian coastline.
In the Bay of Naples, DEME is part of a consortium including Italian firms Savarese Costruzioni and Iterga Costruzioni Generali tasked with the redevelopment of the Bagnoli-Coroglio industrial area.
The scope of work includes the construction of 900 metres of offshore breakwaters, the removal of 130,000 cubic metres of sediment, and the demolition of a central pier and former industrial buildings.
The project is scheduled for substantial completion by next summer to support preparations for the America's Cup regattas.
In Spain, the Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) awarded the Valencia beach nourishment project to a joint venture between DEME and Rover Maritime. The project aims to combat erosion at Sagunto, Sueca, and Cullera beaches.
DEME will deploy the trailing suction hopper dredger Bonny River to place approximately three million cubic metres of sand. The project also incorporates dune restoration and the construction of new groins to ensure long-term stability.