DEME to undertake marine infrastructure and restoration contracts in Italy and Spain

In the Bay of Naples, DEME is part of a consortium including Italian firms Savarese Costruzioni and Iterga Costruzioni Generali tasked with the redevelopment of the Bagnoli-Coroglio industrial area.

The scope of work includes the construction of 900 metres of offshore breakwaters, the removal of 130,000 cubic metres of sediment, and the demolition of a central pier and former industrial buildings.

The project is scheduled for substantial completion by next summer to support preparations for the America's Cup regattas.