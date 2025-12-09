DEME tapped for dredging at Malaysia's Bintulu and Samalaju Ports

DEME has been selected to support a campaign of maintenance dredging works for Bintulu Port and Samalaju Industrial Port in Sarawak State in Malaysia.
DEME will be operating as a subcontractor of HMN Nadhir, which is carrying out the works at the two ports in fulfilment of a contract awarded by Bintulu Port Holdings.
For the current project, DEME has deployed its trailing suction hopper dredgers Pearl River and Nile River. The operational coordination included the setup of floating and land-based reclamation pipelines at both ports, daily progress reporting, and hydrographic survey validation to ensure precision and efficiency throughout the operation.
DEME said the works will entail restoring navigational depths at the two ports with the objective of reinforcing Sarawak's position as a hub for industrial and LNG cargo.
DEME said it has a long-standing presence in Bintulu, dating back to 1995 with capital dredging and stone column works at the port's LPG terminal.