DEME tapped for dredging at Malaysia's Bintulu and Samalaju Ports

For the current project, DEME has deployed its trailing suction hopper dredgers Pearl River and Nile River. The operational coordination included the setup of floating and land-based reclamation pipelines at both ports, daily progress reporting, and hydrographic survey validation to ensure precision and efficiency throughout the operation.

DEME said the works will entail restoring navigational depths at the two ports with the objective of reinforcing Sarawak's position as a hub for industrial and LNG cargo.

DEME said it has a long-standing presence in Bintulu, dating back to 1995 with capital dredging and stone column works at the port's LPG terminal.