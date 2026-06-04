DEME secures port dredging works in Tunisia

DEME has entered into a dredging agreement with the Tunisian Office of Merchant Marine and Ports to enhance accessibility, safety, and compliance with international standards at a number of strategic ports in Tunisia.

DEME said the project will cover works at three locations – Sousse, Menzel-Bourguiba/Bizerte, and Radès/La Goulette– and will require an integrated execution strategy to efficiently manage the geographical spread and optimise operations despite limited on-site storage capacity.

As part of the contract, DEME will first construct containment dykes in the ports of Menzel-Bourguiba and Sousse. The two ports are located more than 200 kilometres apart, hence the need for careful planning, coordination, and optimised logistics.