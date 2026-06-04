DEME secures port dredging works in Tunisia

DEME has entered into a dredging agreement with the Tunisian Office of Merchant Marine and Ports to enhance accessibility, safety, and compliance with international standards at a number of strategic ports in Tunisia.
DEME said the project will cover works at three locations – Sousse, Menzel-Bourguiba/Bizerte, and Radès/La Goulette– and will require an integrated execution strategy to efficiently manage the geographical spread and optimise operations despite limited on-site storage capacity.
As part of the contract, DEME will first construct containment dykes in the ports of Menzel-Bourguiba and Sousse. The two ports are located more than 200 kilometres apart, hence the need for careful planning, coordination, and optimised logistics.
In the second phase, DEME will carry out extensive dredging works in all three locations. The company will deploy a trailing suction hopper dredger to execute the dredging works.
DEME said the project will implement three distinct approaches for managing the dredged material in a sustainable and efficient manner tailored to the characteristics of each location.
In Sousse and Menzel-Bourguiba, the material will be reused for land reclamation. In Bizerte, a combined approach will be adopted, with part of the material reclaimed in Menzel-Bourguiba and the remainder disposed of offshore.
In Radès and La Goulette, all dredged material will be pumped ashore to a designated area.