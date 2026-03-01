DEME reports record turnover and profit for 2025

DEME reported a record turnover of €4.2 billion ($4.4 billion) for the full year of 2025. The Belgian dredging and offshore energy company stated its net profit reached €346 million, representing a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The offshore energy segment saw revenue rise four per cent year-over-year following high fleet utilisation and project execution in the United States, Taiwan, and Europe. The group noted that its dredging and infra segment maintained turnover at levels similar to the record achieved in 2024.

EBITDA grew 22 per cent to €931 million, which the group reported was equivalent to 22.4 per cent of turnover. Chief Executive Officer Luc Vandenbulcke remarked that this profit metric nearly doubled between 2022 and 2025 as turnover rose from €2.7 billion to more than €4 billion.