DEME orders new TSHD to be built in China and outfitted in Singapore

Marine contractor DEME announced that it has ordered a new trailing suction hopper dredger with a capacity of 22,000 cubic metres.

The company said the investment is valued between €150 million ($171 million) and €300 million. Scheduled for delivery in 2029, the vessel will feature a shallow-draught design alongside an advanced power plant and propulsion system.

The vessel design accommodates future fuel transitions toward methanol and integrates automated dredging features. Christopher Iwens, Managing Director Dredging at DEME, declared, "The introduction of this…trailing suction hopper dredger represents a strategic investment in the advancement of our dredging fleet."