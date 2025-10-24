DEME consortium wins 25-year Paranagua Port access channel concession

DEME, as part of the Canal Galheta Dredging Consortium (CCGD) with FTS Participações Societárias, has won Brazil’s first-ever auction for a port access channel concession.
The consortium secured a 25-year contract to operate, maintain, and expand the marine access channel to the Port of Paranaguá in the state of Paraná.
The Port of Paranaguá is described as Brazil’s second-largest public port, handling various cargoes of agribulk, containers, and liquid bulk.
Under the concession contract, the consortium will be responsible for maintaining, operating, and deepening the channel, increasing its permissible draft from the current 13.3 metres to 15.5 metres. The scope also includes the management of the nautical signalling and beacon system.
The deepening work will allow larger vessels to access the port, including many of the large vessels servicing the Brazilian market. The proponent expects this to significantly boost cargo capacity and operational efficiency while ensuring safe navigation.
Following the auction, the relevant authorities will perform regular administrative processes over the coming months, leading to the formal signing of the 25-year concession agreement. DEME's partner, FTS, is a port terminal and logistics operator active in Paranaguá and other Brazilian ports.