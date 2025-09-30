DEME begins second phase of channel dredging works at Indonesia's Patimban Port

This summer, DEME began another series of capital dredging activities in the access channel to the Port of Patimban in Indonesia.
DEME said this formed part of the second phase of the port’s development. The works are being carried out in collaboration with Penta Ocean–Toyo Rinkai–PP–Wika–Jakon, the main contractor consortium.
“Following the successful deepening of the inner basin in 2024, the DEME team in Indonesia mobilised the trailing suction hopper dredger Brabo to deepen a three-kilometre section of the access channel to -14 metres below the lowest tide level," said Johny Van Acker Area Manage for DEME's Activity Line for Dredging Department.
"Combined with earlier works that took place in 2024 (which involved deepening the inner basin), the total dredging volume has reached 5.5 million cubic metres."
The new port is situated approximately 145 kilometres east of Jakarta. DEME said it has been designed to both alleviate congestion at the Port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta and support Indonesia’s growing export needs, particularly in relation to automotive and container shipments.
Once it is fully completed in 2027, the port will have a capacity of 7.5 million TEUs, making it one of the largest ports in Indonesia.