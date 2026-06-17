DEME awarded dredging contract at greenfield Indian port

Belgian marine contractor DEME has secured a contract from Navayuga Engineering Company to perform capital deepening works at the greenfield Ramayapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The scope of work covers dredging the entire harbour basin, including the turning circle and four berth pockets, with the intent to improve vessel accessibility.

Located in the Nellore district along the Bay of Bengal, the completed port will feature a draft depth of approximately 15.5 metres, allowing it to accommodate Panamax-sized cargo vessels.