Contract awarded for port modification in Nome, Alaska

Phase 1A is the first of four phases of the required construction to build the Port of Nome project.

The first phase of the project will construct a 1,200-foot (370-metre) causeway extension with about 600 feet (180 feet) of dock face. Following this portion of the project, the phase two dredging of the deep and outer basins up to minus 40 feet (12 metres) is next scheduled for construction.

The City of Nome is the non-federal sponsor for this project.