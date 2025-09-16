Construction begins on new dredgers for Russia's State Transport Leasing Company

Russian shipbuilder the R-Flot Group of Companies has begun construction of two new dredgers in a series for local shipowner State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).
The multi-functional suction dredgers will belong to the Project 2040 series, the first example of which was delivered to STLC in September 2024. Delivery of these newer vessels is scheduled for 2027.
The vessels are classed by the Russian Classification Society and will be used for a broad range of applications including capital and maintenance dredging works, collection of rubbish and vegetation in inland waterways, coastal protection, flood control, and support for the construction of new bridges and shore infrastructure.
Various key equipment can be installed or removed depending on the application.
Upon completion, each Project 2040 dredger will have an LOA of 15.6 metres including the boom, a beam of 6.2 metres, a depth of 1.2 metres, space for two crewmembers, and a soil extraction capacity of 100 cubic metres per hour.