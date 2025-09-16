Construction begins on new dredgers for Russia's State Transport Leasing Company

The vessels are classed by the Russian Classification Society and will be used for a broad range of applications including capital and maintenance dredging works, collection of rubbish and vegetation in inland waterways, coastal protection, flood control, and support for the construction of new bridges and shore infrastructure.

Various key equipment can be installed or removed depending on the application.

Upon completion, each Project 2040 dredger will have an LOA of 15.6 metres including the boom, a beam of 6.2 metres, a depth of 1.2 metres, space for two crewmembers, and a soil extraction capacity of 100 cubic metres per hour.