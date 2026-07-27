Consortium wraps up first phase of canal widening works in Rotterdam

The first phase of the Yangtze Canal widening project in the Netherlands has been completed.

The contractor consortium comprising Hakkers, De Klerk and Van Oord has delivered a new tug quay with twelve berths and shore power facilities. To facilitate this, the Yangtze Canal in the Port of Rotterdam was widened by 500 metres along its southern side.

The contractor consortium has now commenced work on the second phase of the project: the construction of 1,450 metres of quay wall with 20 new inland shipping berths, including shore power facilities.