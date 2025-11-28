China's CCCC completes sea trials for new hopper dredger

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has successfully completed sea trials for the Tong Jun, a large trailing suction hopper dredger. The company noted that the vessel is now ready for official operation.
CCCC remarked that the Tong Jun is China's first independently designed and built 35,000-cubic-metre-class dredger, featuring a maximum hopper capacity of 38,168 cubic metres. It is described as the largest vessel of its type in Asia and the second largest in the world.
Additionally, CCCC said it is the first dredger globally to receive the International Maritime Organisation's intelligent dredging ship class notation.
During the sea trials, the vessel's two 9,000 kW dredge pumps achieved a discharge distance of 12 kilometres. The ship features intelligent control systems covering the entire process from precise navigation to dredging operations.
The Tong Jun and its sister ship, the Junguang, were launched in August this year. Both vessels were built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries.