China's CCCC completes sea trials for new hopper dredger

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has successfully completed sea trials for the Tong Jun, a large trailing suction hopper dredger. The company noted that the vessel is now ready for official operation.

CCCC remarked that the Tong Jun is China's first independently designed and built 35,000-cubic-metre-class dredger, featuring a maximum hopper capacity of 38,168 cubic metres. It is described as the largest vessel of its type in Asia and the second largest in the world.