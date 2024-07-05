Channel dredging begins at Michigan's Manistee Harbor

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Detroit District, has begun dredging the Manistee Harbor federal navigational channel. The objective is to remove shoaling that prevents deep-draught commercial vessel traffic.

On April 23 of this year, a commercial vessel attempted to enter Manistee Harbor with a draught of 19 feet (5.8 metres) but was halted due to conditions. Surveys found the harbour was unable to be passed at that draught. USACE issued a notice to vessel traffic the same day and continues to coordinate closely with the US Coast Guard to maintain safe passage in the area.