Capital dredging completed at India's Kamarajar Port

Kamarajar Port (KPL) in India is now capable of handling Capesize vessels with the successful completion of its capital dredging phase VI project.

With an operational draught of 18 metres, KPL can now accommodate vessels carrying cargo parcels of up to 170,000 DWT. This makes KPL the second major port in the country, after Visakhapatnam Port, to offer a draft of 18 metres.

The project, taken up in line with the Indian Government's goal of making KPL "Cape compliant," involved deepening of the outer approach channel from 20 metres to 23 metres, the inner entrance channel from 19 metres to 22 metres, alongside berths to handle an 18-metre draught and the harbour basin along with associated navigational areas.