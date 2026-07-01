Canada's Vancouver Port unveils dredging plan for Burrard Inlet

Canada's Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA) is moving ahead with plans to dredge near Second Narrows in Burrard Inlet, with federal regulatory approval now in place.
The VFPA said the dredging and associated works will increase port capacity and supply chain efficiency, including facilitating vessels calling Trans Mountain’s Westridge terminal to more fully load.
The dredging and associated work are expected to start in September.
The works will comprise: dredging the edges of the existing deep-sea navigation channel east of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Burrard Inlet’s Second Narrows waterway; removing segments of decommissioned Metro Vancouver waterlines that overlap with the deep-sea navigation channel within the proposed dredging areas; and installing new navigation aids west of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge near Columbia Containers terminal on Burrard Inlet’s south shore to support safe vessel movements.
The VFPA said slightly deepening the edges of the existing Second Narrows shipping channel will allow Aframax-class ships leaving Trans Mountain’s Westridge Marine Terminal to more fully load with product. Currently, these ships cannot load to full capacity due to draught restrictions.
Next steps include completion of a Pacific Pilotage Authority-led navigation risk assessment and a port authority-led review of navigation procedures, to ensure fully loaded ships can safely and reliably transit the waterway.