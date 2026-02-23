Canada's Acadian Dredging acquired by new owner

Engineering specialist ASDR Canada has acquired Acadian Dredging based in Cocagne in New Brunswick.
ASDR said the acquisition aligns with its ongoing growth strategy and strengthens its positioning in the maritime sector, building on the acquisition of Eco Technologies in 2022.
With this acquisition, the group now operates one of the largest dredging fleets in Eastern Canada, enabling it to undertake larger-scale port and industrial projects.
The integration of Acadian Dredging substantially enhances ASDR's hydraulic and mechanical dredging capabilities, optimises equipment mobilisation across Atlantic Canada, and reduces execution timelines in demanding marine environments.
With over 40 years of experience, Acadian Dredging specialises in port and coastal dredging and industrial dredging projects throughout Canada's maritime provinces.
"[The acquisition of Acadian Dredging] expands our operational reach in Eastern Canada and reaffirms our commitment to investing in strategic assets that enable us to deliver high-performance solutions tailored to market realities," said Stephen Authier, President and General Manager of ASDR Canada.